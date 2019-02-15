Local

We’re replacing ‘Non Sequitur’ comic after artist snuck in profanity against Trump

By Joe Tarica

February 15, 2019 10:52 AM

The Tribune will no longer publish the “Non Sequitur” comic strip by Wiley Miller.
To our readers:

The Tribune no longer will publish the “Non Sequitur” comic strip by Wiley Miller, and we want to explain our decision.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, Miller included in his strip a profane phrase aimed at President Donald Trump. The phrase, written in small letters in the bottom corner of one panel, was missed by editors at the syndicate that distributes “Non Sequitur.”

While the cartoonist has apologized for including the profanity, The Tribune has decided to end publication of his work. Because comic strips are handled by outside vendors, Tribune editors do not review the content before publication and must trust the content creators to maintain appropriate standards. In this case, we no longer have that trust.

We apologize to our readers who viewed the inappropriate content. It violates our dedication to quality, and we will work to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

Beginning Monday, readers will see the comic strip “Big Nate” in place of “Non Sequitur.”

Joe Tarica

Joe Tarica is the editor of The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. He’s worked in various newsroom roles since 1993, including as an award-winning copy editor, designer and writer of the Joetopia column. A California native, he has been a resident of San Luis Obispo County for more than three decades and is a Cal Poly graduate.

