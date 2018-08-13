Tribune’s support of state’s ‘build-baby-build act’ is revolting, says SLO mayoral candidate

Shame on The Tribune for its latest editorial on the Housing Accountability Act. That our own newspaper would defend the state’s top-down, autocratic act to “build baby build” regardless of the consequences couldn’t be more revolting.
We came here for the character of this community, its quaintness, its scale and its heritage. I’m for the kind of growth that respects these qualities, not for the kind that obliterates them. Equating that attitude to NIMBY-ism is an insult to all who hold this community dear.
The scenic peaks surrounding San Luis Obispo provide us with a frame of reference, a sense of belonging to such a high-quality small town. Yet the photo accompanying the editorial failed to show the view concealed behind the proposed 790 Foothill project: Bishop Peak.
After working very hard for 20 years helping landowners permanently preserve Bishop Peak, I’m incensed at what our community is becoming, thanks to misguided city leadership that has caved to state’s Housing Accountability Act.
T. Keith Gurnee, San Luis Obispo
Comments