President Donald Trump addresses a dinner with business leaders at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., Aug. 7, 2018. President Trumps lawyers rejected the special counsels latest terms for an interview in the Russia investigation, countering on Wednesday with an offer that suggested a narrow path for answering questions, people familiar with the matter said. (Al Drago/The New York Times) AL DRAGO NYT

Letters to the Editor

Trump does not meet the definition of a Christian man

August 08, 2018 08:44 PM

I would like to ask Mr. Crockett (Letters, Aug. 4) his definition of a Christian family man.

Is it lying over 4,200 times since taking office? That is addressed in the Bible, Revelation 21:8.

Is it cheating on his wife with a prostitute just after she gave birth to their son? Is it filing bankruptcy four times and stiffing his contractors and employees? Is it separating children from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border? Is it giving tax relief to the wealthy 1 percent? How about flying around to his rallies, supporting only Republican candidates? Isn’t he president to the Democratic candidates as well?

Taxpayers have to pay for police security, fire and emergency services. Then there’s those pesky tariffs.

The list goes on and on.

Walter Seibert, Paso Robles

