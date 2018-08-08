Trump does not meet the definition of a Christian man

I would like to ask Mr. Crockett (Letters, Aug. 4) his definition of a Christian family man.
Is it lying over 4,200 times since taking office? That is addressed in the Bible, Revelation 21:8.
Is it cheating on his wife with a prostitute just after she gave birth to their son? Is it filing bankruptcy four times and stiffing his contractors and employees? Is it separating children from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border? Is it giving tax relief to the wealthy 1 percent? How about flying around to his rallies, supporting only Republican candidates? Isn’t he president to the Democratic candidates as well?
Taxpayers have to pay for police security, fire and emergency services. Then there’s those pesky tariffs.
The list goes on and on.
Walter Seibert, Paso Robles
