How can we trust President Donald Trump?

How can we? He apparently can’t successfully negotiate with other nations, either friend or foe. We know this because the media pundits with their questionable in-depth knowledge of negotiating skills, have told us this repeatedly.
The fact Trump has negotiated complex, multimillion-dollar deals for decades, obviously is unimportant. We are also told by these same media pundits that Trump can’t administer a successful large organization, because he doesn’t know how to select the best applicants, despite the fact he hosted and directed a successful TV reality show that did just that, called “The Apprentice.”
Finally, we are told that he runs a disorganized White House with lack of direction. Yet more judges have been placed, more significant legislation passed and more economic growth has been realized than by any other president at this point of his term in history. He also surely must not be very smart or organized to win the presidential election in his first attempt to be elected to public office.
How can we possibly trust a white, Christian family man who has been this hugely successful at almost everything he has attempted?
Wow, maybe he really can “Make America Great Again.”
Chuck Crockett, Pismo Beach
