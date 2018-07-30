Morro Bay residents need a less expensive sewer option

Mr. Glenn Silloway is correct that there are some Morro Bay residents who support a more expensive sewer plant with a combined sewer and water rate that will rival the city of SLO’s rate for being the highest in the county starting next year.
However, I believe the Proposition 218 protest vote currently underway will show the majority of us homeowners and ratepayers want a less expensive facility in a less expensive location, so we can afford to continue to live here.
Morro Bay and Los Osos are sister communities around the same beautiful Bay, but Morro Bay’s sewer issues are different from what Los Osos’ sewer issues were. I look forward to a newly elected City Council who will correct the city’s current direction.
Betty Winholtz, Morro Bay
