Many residents support Morro Bay sewer plan

Your recent article on the Morro Bay sewer plant made it sound like the only people who support the city plan are staff or council members: you quote resident opponents of the city, but not its supporters. That’s not a true picture. Many of our residents know the alternative to the city plan is to become another Los Osos, with costs escalating every time we delay.
We support the city’s plan to build a water recycling sewer plant now, with low-interest loans that will go away if we don’t act. The opponents have a “Plan B” that is almost pure fantasy, except for the political agenda it conceals.
Glenn Silloway, Morro Bay
