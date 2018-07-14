Not pleased by big hotel

Regarding “Marsh Street to close as Hotel Serra installs a pool”: Shaun Matthews, managing partner, brags that there is “almost a 360 degree view” from the top of the hotel.
There was a time a few years ago when the mountain view could be enjoyed by everyone from the sidewalk, or from Big Sky Cafe or from many other spots around town. Why should I be pleased that that view can now only be enjoyed exclusively by tourists who stay briefly, and not those of us who live, work, shop and pay taxes here full time?
Bonnie Lowe, San Luis Obispo
