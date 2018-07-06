Marsh Street to close Monday night as Hotel Serra installs a unique feature

A portion of Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo will be closed Monday night for a delicate bit of construction work on the Hotel Serra project.

At about 10 p.m., workers will block off the street between Garden and Broad as they hoist a custom-made stainless steel pool onto the roof. It will be the first rooftop pool in San Luis Obispo.

"The pool is 15 feet by 40 feet, and it's quite something," said Hotel Serra managing partner Shaun Matthews. "It will weigh about 215,000 pounds when it's full of water, or the weight of four Ford F-150s, and will be a wonderful amenity for the hotel downtown."

While construction is set to take place until 2 a.m., SLO residents can expect the section of Marsh Street to remain closed until 6 a.m., Matthews said.

The pool is the centerpiece of a dramatic rooftop experience planned for the hotel.

"We don't have to go that high in San Luis Obispo to get beautiful views of the surrounding hillside," said Matthews. "From the deck you get almost a 360-degree view, and we'll have cabanas, reclining chairs, and a pool bar."

The hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2019, Matthews said.