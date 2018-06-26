SLO Embassy Suites spent 2 years on a total remodel — now it's ready to show it off

The San Luis Obispo Embassy Suites has completed a multi-million dollar interior makeover to update the hotel for customer satisfaction.

The hotel opened in 1986 and has experienced several remodels over the years. However, the most recent renovation took roughly two years to complete, according to area director of sales and marketing Bruce Skidmore.

Embassy Suites remodeled its atrium by going all the way down to the dirt. Courtesy of Bruce Skidmore

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Skidmore could not provide the exact dollar amount of the remodel, but said it cost several million dollars.

The hotel will celebrate its "Grand Re-Opening" on Wednesday with an event for guests and selected community members.

"While our hotel remains a preferred choice of many families, groups, and business travelers alike, these extensive renovations will allow us to provide the very best hotel experience to all our valued guests," Embassy Suites general manager Tom Pugh wrote to guests on Embassy Suites' website.

The hotel remodeled "soft goods" in all 195 two-room suites, including bedding, furniture, carpet and paint. It also updated the decor and bought new furniture for all meeting spaces and conference rooms.

All 195 two-room suites were updated with new furniture, bedding, carpet and paint as part of the San Luis Obispo Embassy Suites' makeover. Courtesy of Bruce Skidmore

During the second phase of the remodel, Skidmore said they completely renovated the atrium, lobby and Greenhouse Grill & Cafe. The renovation included new decor and technology, such as guest computers.

The three pillars of Embassy Suites are their two-room suites, free breakfast and complimentary evening receptions. Hilton, which owns Embassy Suites, places a strong emphasis on customer experience and living up to guests' expectations, Skidmore said.

The goal of the renovation was to keep the hotel current for guests by improving rooms and public spaces.