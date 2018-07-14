Witches abound in Washington

In response to “Sick of Mueller’s witch hunt,” I, too, am sick of the witch hunt, but it seems the special prosecutor continues to find witches! So far, 19 people indicted on 100 criminal charges (Washington Post, Feb. 22). That’s a lot of witches.
Of those, four are close Trump associates, three of whom have plead guilty and are cooperating. Hmm ... it seems that Trump has surrounded himself with witches. Perhaps, in the spirit of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” we should weigh him, too, just to be certain he is also not heavier than a duck.
Leslie Mills, San Luis Obispo
