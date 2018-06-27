Sick of Robert Mueller’s ‘witch hunt’

Am I the only one who is sick of the Robert Meuller investigation and witch hunt?
People are getting tired, violently tired of the double standard. If President Trump or any Republican had pulled what President Obama, Hillary Clinton and their accomplices in the FBI (and the news media) have pulled, they would have been instantly impeached.
Paying a foreign agent to produce a dossier of false information to get a FISA judge to give them the power to use the FBI and all of the unlimited resources of the federal government to investigate, manipulate and manufacture a crime to remove an elected, sitting president is an attempted coup!
In some countries, they would be marched out and executed on prime time television.
I cannot express the contempt I have for the liberal media right now. Do the liberal accomplices on CNN, MSNBC and newspapers all over the country not understand they are destroying their own credibility and that damage will take years to repair? There will be a reckoning!
Hopefully, that reckoning will occur in November.
Michael A. Pacer, Paso Robles
