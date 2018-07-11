I am proud Mexican native, and I’m grateful to the U.S.

In response to the June 30 letter, “I watch Fox News for accurate facts”:
I am the daughter of an illegal Mexican immigrant. I am a retired registered nurse. I am not a Native American. I am not a native of California; I have lived in California for only 62 years. I am a proud Democrat, I did my research and made my choice. I am a proud Mexican native.
I am grateful that I grew up in this country, received an education, including college, raised my children and have voted since adulthood. I am proud to salute the United States flag and celebrate American Independence Day on July 4.
I am proud my daughter served in the United States Army to protect this country. I do not support the man identified as president. I stay informed using media outlets, making decisions based on knowledge acquired and research done, which has worked in my lifetime. I celebrate my heritage, the holidays and use my first language.
Grace Escamilla, San Luis Obispo
