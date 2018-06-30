I watch Fox News for accurate facts

If a member of President Obama’s administration had been treated as Sarah Sanders was treated there would have been such an uproar by the mainstream media.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters encourages this type of behavior. Why isn’t she considered a racist? And to read that gay employees instigated Sander’s removal was a great example of their hate.
I am the son of a legal Mexican immigrant. I am a retired teacher. I am 38 percent Native American. I am a native Californian. I am a proud Republican. I am a proud American. I support our president, Donald Trump. I watch Fox News in order to get accurate facts and news.
Don Carlos Perales, Grover Beach
