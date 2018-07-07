Why worry about ‘witch hunt’?

The author of the June 28 letter expressing indignation at Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “witch hunt” seems to lack information. Robert Muller, incidentally, is a Republican, as are several of the FBI investigators — it is hardly a partisan investigation.
It is not a futile effort and has already resulted in guilty pleas of lying by five men: Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Alex van der Zwaan and Richard Pinedo. Moreover, it has indicted 13 Russian citizens, three Russian entities (most notably the Internet Research Agency) and just this month has indicted Konstantin Kilimnik, Paul Manafort’s business partner. The investigation into Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, has resulted in the investigation being turned over to the U.S. attorney of the southern district of New York.
As soon as the investigation began, the Trump administration claimed misconduct by the investigators, and these accusations were quickly debunked: For example, allegations of unlawful wire tapping during the presidential campaign, FISA court abuse against Carter Page (detailed in the Devin Nunes memo), unmasking of Trump associates on intelligence intercepts, and the alleged existence of a spy in the Trump campaign, none of which could be supported by any data or evidence.
The obvious question is if Trump and his associates have done nothing wrong, illegal or unethical, why are they so concerned about the “witch hunt?”
D.D. Trent, San Luis Obispo
