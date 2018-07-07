Debunking the ‘witch hunt’ allegation

So, let me get this straight: In defending a president who has eviscerated environmental protections and exhibited an outward contempt for women and minorities, forever lowering the bar for what passes for “presidential decorum,” letter writer Michael Pacer is willing to fully dismiss allegations of an adversarial foreign power exploiting historically divisive American politics, in the process weaponizing disinformation and distributing it to the public via social media, as a politically motivated “witch hunt”?
I, for one, am willing to wait and see what Robert Mueller might have. The charges are serious enough that they warrant a full and thoughtful consideration. At a minimum, it is clear that wealthy and powerful Russians sought to gain leverage over a U.S. presidential candidate.
Beyond that, I am thoroughly unclear as to what wrongdoings past leaders are guilty of that would warrant public, televised execution. I would suggest reducing consumption of certain “air-raid siren,” fear-mongering cable “news” channels and replace that wasted time with reading a good book. Just my two cents.
Tim Klaus, Cambria
Comments