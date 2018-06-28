Please stop printing pro-Trump ‘garbage’

I understand your desire to balance your opinion section letters between pro- and anti-Trump sentiments. (I don’t agree with your policy, however. I believe if anti-Trump mail is outrunning pro-Trump mail 12 to 1, your letters section should reflect that.)
That being said, how can you justify publishing the letter of June 28 (“Sick of Mueller's witch hunt”), which does little more than parrot every debunked, alt-right conspiracy theory of the last three years? The only one the writer missed was “Uranium-gate,” for crying out loud. You do a disservice to your readers printing garbage like this disguised as “opinion.”
Thomas Bringle, Grover Beach
