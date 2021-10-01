SLO County sheriff acknowledges systemic racism. Facebook haters call his response ‘garbage’

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson speaks at a Tea Party gathering on July 6, 2020. Some of his remarks at the meeting and in follow-up interviews with reporters were condemned by social justice advocates.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson has acknowledged that systemic racism exists in San Luis Obispo County — an about-face from last year, when he told a Tribune reporter he’s “never seen any indication that systemic racism exists in this county.”

Many see that as a positive step, albeit somewhat overdue.

Yet the sheriff’s change of opinion has ticked off some of his social media followers.

“I am puking!!!” one commenter wrote on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“I’m SMH (shaking my head) that Sheriff Parkinson would endorse this nonsense,” wrote another.

Then there’s this gem that’s racked up dozens of likes: “I understand that the Sheriff’s Office HAD to do this and HAD to post it. I’m sorry but it’s complete garbage.”

The “it” refers to a recent report from the Sheriff’s Office Unity Committee.

That report, which the sheriff endorsed in a separate letter, finds that systemic racism “is deeply embedded in the culture, in positions of power, and in every institution — local to national politics, poverty, criminal justice, housing, education, health care, and many others throughout San Luis Obispo County.”

What’s the Unity Committee?

The Sheriff’s Office formed the Unity Committee in September of last year, at the end of a long summer of protests over the murder of George Floyd and other racial injustices.

The group’s goal is to “come together and identify racial, gender and sexual orientation issues that are occurring in the county of San Luis Obispo and identify strategies to change or improve.”

The committee, which is made up sheriff’s employees and community members, had been quietly working behind the scenes, until the release of the report in late September.

The data-heavy report documents what’s already readily apparent: In San Luis Obispo County, white people are overrepresented in positions of leadership in local government, law enforcement, education, the judiciary ... pretty much everywhere.

It points to traditionally inaccurate depictions of historical figures, including images of a white Jesus in Mission San Luis Obispo.

It cites local examples of racism and anti-Semitism, such as graffiti, nooses, black face and other incidents, many of which have already been well documented in the media.

And it includes several examples of microaggressions reported by individuals. Here are a few:

“Black and Latina Cal Poly students — walking downtown, each wearing a Cal Poly sweatshirt. They were confronted by an older white woman who stated, ‘You are not a Cal Poly student. Take that sweatshirt off.’”

“Within the same hour at the same coffee shop: A white student requested a job application at a SLO downtown cafe and received a paper application, while a Latino student was told that there were no positions open.”

Cal Poly professor to Asian-American student: ‘Wow, you speak really good English.’ Student: ‘I was born and raised in Berkeley.’”

What happens next?

With the exception of the personal accounts, much of the information in the report is already out there, in census data, historical documents, newspaper articles and other sources.

Still, there is value in compiling this in one place.

There’s even greater value in having the endorsement of a conservative, law-and-order sheriff.

Could the sheriff have done more?

Absolutely.

It would have been more powerful had Parkinson called a news conference to announce the findings, rather than limiting his thoughts to a carefully worded letter.

More powerful if the sheriff and the Unity Committee had held well-publicized listening sessions throughout the county, to gather even more research for the report by engaging in open dialog with the community.

More powerful if there were a specific plan of action laid out for SLO County, rather than four rather vague goals:

Increase public exposure of people of color in positions/careers of leadership and influence ... providing positive examples and role models for youth. Encourage youth of color to pursue county leadership positions. Investigate and address increasing hate crimes toward racial and religious minorities. Research and develop strategies to address the distrust of citizens (specifically migrant and non-native English speakers) and law enforcement.

But this is a first step, and we’ll take it.

We applaud Sheriff Parkinson for putting his signature and endorsement on the committee’s work, and we encourage him to continue this outreach and to make himself available to marginalized members of our community whose stories may not cross his desk on a daily basis.

Likewise, we look forward to more work by the Unity Committee that will hopefully include engagement with local communities and more specific recommendations, both for law enforcement and other agencies.

As for the haters, pay them no mind, Sheriff.

Let them “puke,” and shake their heads and wallow in their anger and bitterness and disappointment. Their aggressive cynicism and flagrant denial of others’ reality does not help make this county a better place, and it deserves no attention.

Systemic racism is real.

It exists in San Luis Obispo County.

And it’s time for any and all leaders here who haven’t yet done so to join Sheriff Ian Parkinson not only in recognizing that, but also in doing something about it.