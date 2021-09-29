Sheriff’s report finds ‘very powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County 

San Luis Obispo County residents of color routinely face the harmful impacts of systemic racism — which are exacerbated by a nearly all-white slate of public officials and a recent uptick in hate crimes, a Sheriff’s Office report said.

The report, created by the Sheriff’s Unity Committee, is titled “Systemic Racism and Microaggressions in San Luis Obispo” and details the prevalent racism and antisemitism county residents face on a constant basis while engaging in day-to-day activities — from shopping to attending school to going to work.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson endorsed the contents of the report — a notable shift from statements he made in July 2020 following an appearance at a North San Luis Obispo County Tea Party event, when he told The Tribune that he’s “never seen any indication that systemic racism exists in this county.”

Those comments led to an anti-racism protest through San Luis Obispo that culminated in marchers demonstrating on Highway 101 and ended with police arresting leader Tianna Arata.

“Within the conclusions of the report, I find very powerful indicators of systemic racism,” Parkinson wrote. “The Unity Committee recognizes that we live in a diverse county and are committed to work to improve the community through productive action and strategies. I invite everyone to join us in improving and correcting our shortcomings to enhance inclusiveness of all.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson holds up a face mask during a speech to the North County Tea Party on July 6, 2020. YouTube screengrab/Matt Fountain mfountain@thetribunenews.com

Report developed to inform sheriff, community about systemic racism

Cmdr. Keith Scott and Dr. Ryan Alaniz, Unity Committee co-chairs, said they created the report to help inform Parkinson and the community about the impacts of systemic racism.

The Sheriff’s Office formed the Unity Committee in September 2020, and the group has 19 members. Six are sworn Sheriff’s Office deputies, two are civilian employees and the remainder are community members, Scott said. A smaller seven-person subcommittee participated in creating the report.

In writing the report, Alaniz, a Cal Poly sociology professor, and Scott, the county’s first full-time Black sheriff’s deputy, wanted to understand whether institutionalized racism was hurting the county before deciding how to address it as a committee.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It’s really looking at the breadth of the issue, rather than a specific issue,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz and Scott wanted the report to be for the whole community, but the committee also wanted Parkinson’s approval of their anti-racist mission.

“This was really written specifically for the sheriff, because he had made some comments about systemic racism in the past,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz said he gives Parkinson credit for now publicly affirming the existence of systemic racism in the county after taking the time to learn more. Scott said he was never in doubt about the sheriff’s beliefs, having worked with him closely for many years.

“I find no fault in his understanding of what’s going on in the county,” Scott said. “But the committee, of course, needed the validation.”

No Justice No Peace protest began at Mitchell Park and moved to marching the streets of San Luis Obispo. Marchers move past Highway Patrol cars blocking traffic on Highway 101. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Racism causes countywide disparities in leadership, income, homeownership

The report contains a series of data points illustrating how racism causes countywide disparities between white residents and communities of color in terms of income, home ownership, high school graduation rates, school suspensions and poverty rates.

It also shows that nearly all elected officials throughout the county are white — and only white residents have held some positions, such as district attorney and sheriff, for decades.

White residents make up nearly 69% of the county’s population, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data. Hispanic or Latino residents make up about 23%, Asian residents make up about 4% and Black residents make up about 2%.

“In an equitable society, positions of power match the percentage of population,” the report said. “In other words, in 2021, approximately 30 percent of the leadership (in the county) would be people of color. This is not the case.”

In addition, the report has anecdotes from committee members who shared their own experiences with racism and antisemitism, as well as those they’ve gleaned from conversations with others.

Representatives of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and FBI conduct a warrant search of the home of Susan Flores in the 500 block of East Branch St. in February 2020. Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Keith Scott, head of the detective bureau, is on the right. Flores is the mother of Paul Flores, a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Unity Committee shares personal experiences with racism

Scott, a 31-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, wrote that he’s been called racial slurs and “referred to by the pet name of ‘Chocolate Cowboy.’”

“I have been ignored as a commander and have heard citizens ask, ‘where the boss (supervisor)‘ is to my subordinates while I am standing in front of them in full uniform and with stars on my collar,” Scott wrote.

Scott said he mostly “(experiences) a welcoming community in San Luis Obispo County,” but he’s dealt with people “(diverting) their path from me as I am walking toward or around them” and mistaking him for store clerks or workers.

Myca Conway, a business analyst in the Sheriff’s Office, said she experienced the “culture shock” of being one “the sole Asian” in many county settings after growing up in Southern California.

“I eventually learned to brush it off or accept it jokingly, but comments can be insidious or backhanded,” Conway wrote. “I was asked by classmates at Cal Poly if I was going to rush for ‘real sororities’ or the Asian one.”

“More recently, I’ve seen plenty of posts on social media, locally and on a global scale, about how COVID is the ‘China Flu,’ or how Asians ate the bat and now we’re all stuck in a pandemic, or ‘Kung Flu,’” Conway added. “Asian hate crimes are on the rise, and it really worries me to the point of not going to certain parts of the county, without my husband or friends.”

The report also included anecdotes describing how managers have followed Black Cal Poly students around stores, and how some Black male students “often wear clothes that prominently display Cal Poly logos to illustrate that they ‘belong’ on and off campus.”

Antisemitism is another problem throughout the county, the report said. It cited examples of antisemitic hate speech residents had experienced, such as the swastikas and antisemitic graffiti that were painted on a Jewish fraternity at Cal Poly in February.

Congregation Beth David has “a history of receiving antisemitic mail and phone calls” and employs a “high level of security” to protect the congregation, the report said.

“We hire armed security for our major High Holy Days religious services in the fall,” the report said. “Our religious school campus maintains closed campus protocols at all times. Access to our facility is strictly monitored and is limited during office hours by a gated access point and our doors are locked.”

A Black Lives Matter protest march was held in San Luis Obispo on June 1, 2021, protesters exit Highway 101 at Marsh Street. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Unity Committee goals for the future

The committee ended the report with four goals:

Increase exposure to people of color in positions and careers of leadership and influence throughout the county.

Encourage youth of color to pursue county leadership positions.

Investigate and address “increasing hate crimes toward racial and religious minorities” in the county.

Research and develop strategies to “address the distrust of citizens (specifically migrant and non-native English speakers) and law enforcement.”

The committee has already started to make progress on some of these goals, Alaniz and Scott said. They’ve met with the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization that especially targets antisemitism.

The Sheriff’s Office is also working to provide trainings for deputies to help them learn Spanish and understand Latino cultural norms, Scott said. In addition, the department is in the process of contracting with an interpreter who knows Mixteco, a language indigenous to regions of Mexico.

Overall, Alaniz wants the report to prompt community members to examine their own beliefs and biases regarding race.

“My hope is that people throughout the county approach it with an open heart and and open mind,” he said.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 10:00 AM.