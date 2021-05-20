Luca Benedetti died keeping all of us safe — and SLO County will be forever grateful

People gathered on a Highway 101 overpass in Atascadero to watch the funeral procession of Det. Luca Benedetti, who was killed in San Luis Obispo on May 10. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Friends, family and fellow officers told the story of Det. Luca Benedetti’s life Thursday in a solemn service filled both with anecdotes that generated laughter and tributes that brought tears.

The memorial filled the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly to overflowing in a dramatic show of love and support from a community shocked by Benedetti’s death on Monday, May 10, 2021, as he served a search warrant on a burglary suspect in San Luis Obispo.

But the outpouring of grief wasn’t limited to the Central Coast, with officers arriving from across the state and beyond to pay respects to a fellow peace officer struck down in the line of duty.

Hundreds formed a gauntlet of blue, three officers deep on both sides, standing in honor as Benedetti’s casket was brought from inside Miossi Hall to the SWAT vehicle that would carry him down Grand Avenue, onto Highway 101 and up to the Paso Robles Cemetery.

For those of us who don’t work in law enforcement and can only imagine what it’s like, Thursday’s memorial was a vivid reminder of the sacrifice and sense of brotherhood that exists in a way unlike almost any other profession.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Throughout the service, speakers filled out the details of Benedetti’s life, turning him from a name and face linked to tragedy into a father, husband, son, friend, partner and colleague who by all accounts led a life of dedication, commitment, joy and passion.

San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti was killed in a the line of duty while serving a search warrant to suspect Edward Zamora Giron on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his apartment. Courtesy photos

One after another, they shared stories of a life well lived and taken too soon, often pausing to collect their thoughts, their voices catching on particular moments and memories.

New SLOPD Chief Rick Scott opened the service with a calm and steady hand in only his second week on the job, offering remarks about a man he never knew.

“We’re here to celebrate the life of Detective Benedetti, the life of a hero. We’re here to celebrate the rich and full legacy that he has left behind, and the gift that he has left for his family and the inspiration to all that knew him,” Scott said. “Luca was an amazing example of the best we have to offer.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

“He was courageous, he was compassionate, he was friendly, honorable and he was kind,” the chief added.

When Scott was finished, he walked down to the front row to present Benedetti’s badge to his wife, Grace, and two young girls, Elisabetta (Ellie) and Giovanna (Giovi).

Retired pastor and Atascadero Police Department chaplain Rick Comstock shared the story of Benedetti’s life and youth, noting how Luca’s favorite movie was “Diehard” and his favorite color not just gray, but tactical gray.

Benedetti was born in San Francisco, worked at Jamba Juice in high school, went to college at Cal Poly and met his wife while working at a bar in downtown SLO.

Dozens of armored cars, motorocycles and police cars began lining up along Grand Avenue shortly after the memorial service for slain San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti. Mackenzie Shuman mshuman@thetribunenews.com

“His favorite activity was doing anything and everything with family and friends,” Comstock said. “Of all the things he did, he did Daddy best.”

San Luis Obispo police Sgt. Caleb Kemp called Benedetti “one of the most prepared human beings I have ever met in this profession.”

“You need to know Luca is not just a tragic story. ... He was an incredible man, a man who loved his family, his wife, his two daughters and his two dogs,” Kemp said. “He lived and breathed being a member of the San Luis Obispo County regional SWAT team.”

He was known as a talented cook who fiercely celebrated his Italian heritage. Pictures often show him wearing a necklace with a pendant in the shape of Italy, to match a similar tattoo on his arm.

“Luca loved his Italian heritage and never let anyone forget that fact,” Kemp said.

Kemp said Benedetti had a passion for DUI enforcement and was a rangemaster who always had time to help younger officers hone their firearms skills. Kemp also said his friend had an attention to detail and a willingness to pitch in, noting how Luca filled in cracks in the police station parking lot and then repainted them.

“My heart crumbled on Monday, May 10, 2021, as did yours,” he said. “We will heal. We will never forget, but we will heal.”

A friend from college, Michael Townsend, told stories of camping trips, pizza parties, home renovations and Luca’s efforts to restore an old Jeep.

Corrin Lee, her son Blake Lee, 8, and Ray Gould wave flags as the procession for San Luis Obispo police Det. Luca Benedetti drives beneath the Santa Barbara Road overpass in Atascadero following Thursday’s memorial. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“He was a man who wanted to do things himself,” Townsend said.

“I remember how he chopped basil,” Townsend added, noting how Benedetti would pluck the leaves from plants he grew in his own garden, before meticulously layering and slicing them. “He had a precision to his movements always.”

“This isn’t goodbye, Luca. I will see you every time I see your girls,” he finished.

The service concluded with a haunting audio recording of officers communicating over the radio on the day of Benedetti’s death.

“42-23 ... 42-23 ... Negative contact 42-23. Detective Luca Benedetti’s call sign will not be on the air again. Break. A proud officer, a good partner, a good man. Break. Detective Benedetti’s end of watch, May 10, 2021. Rest in peace, my friend. We have the watch.”

As those who knew him best shared, Luca Benedetti was a fine police officer, family man and citizen.

We can’t begin to grasp the pain his friends and family are feeling now, but we want them to know that Luca’s service will always be remembered by those who call this county home.

He chose a career that put him in harm’s way every day, and he did it without fear or reservation. Ultimately, that dedication took him from his wife and daughters.

On behalf of the residents of SLO County, we will be forever grateful for that and for the sacrifice he made to keep all the rest of us safe.