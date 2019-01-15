Evacuation order lifted for all of Santa Barbara County due to less-than-expected rain

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has lifted an evacuation order for residents below the Thomas Fire and Sherpa/Whittier Fire burn areas, after they were told to leave their homes Tuesday morning.
At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, the agency announced that after consulting with fire agencies and other public safety officials, it was lifting the mandatory order for all areas of Santa Barbara County.
“The National Weather Service has advised that critical rain rates did not materialize over the area as expected,” reads an official statement at Ready Santa Barbara. “Showers are expected through late Tuesday night, but rainfall is not anticipated to reach critical levels to cause debris flows. However, a high surf advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.”
According to the county, another weather system is expected to move through Santa Barbara’s South Coast on Wednesday evening through Thursday.
“While this storm is predicted to produce significant total rainfall rates, the system currently is not forecast to have rain intensity rates that will exceed thresholds capable of producing debris flows,” the statement reads.
Due to the decision, the evacuation center at Goleta Valley Community Center will be closed.
Residents with questions concerning animal sheltering are encouraged to call 805-681-4332. Should evacuated residents returning to their homes have a need for wheelchair or other specialized transport needs, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging them to call the Easy Lift service at 805-681-1180.
For more information, residents are asked to go to www.ReadySBC.org or call the county’s emergency call center at 833-688-5551.
The latest evacuation order came a little more than a year after the devastating mudslides that ravaged Montecito and parts of Santa Barbara County.
Area schools were closed Tuesday, and residents were urged to gather family, pets and essential items Monday night so they would be ready to leave by no later than 10 a.m..
A detailed map of the evacuation order zones is available here.
