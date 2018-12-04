High winds, more rain are coming to Central Coast

Get ready for another soaking — and be careful if you’re driving on the highway Tuesday night.

An upper-level low-pressure system is moving “in a southeasterly direction” and tracking off the coast from Tuesday into Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. That system is bringing southerly winds, clouds and bands of rain showers beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Southeast winds at speeds ranging from 15 mph to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, will develop Tuesday evening, the agency said.

The gusty winds will make it difficult to drive, especially for “high-profile vehicles” such as semi trucks, in areas including Highway 1, Highway 101, Highway 46 and Highway 166, the National Weather Service said.

“We’ll get gale-force southerly winds. It’s certainly nothing to snicker about,” Lindsey said. He said the wind will also make for hazardous boating conditions and rough seas.

While the rain forecast for San Luis Obispo County won’t quite match what the area got last week —more than four inches in some places — it’ll still be a decent amount. About a half-inch to 1.25 inches of rain is expected, Lindsey said.

“The more rain we get, the better,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey added that there’s a slight chance of atmospheric instability with this system, which could produce a thunderstorm or two.

While the skies will clear up heading into the weekend, longer-range models suggest wet weather may be headed to the Central Coast again next week, Lindsey said.