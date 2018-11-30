Storm brings ‘impressive’ amounts of rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got

The two-day storm that swept across the Central Coast this week brought a sizable amount of late fall rain to San Luis Obispo County.

The weather system included heavy winds that downed trees and power lines, along with high ocean swells.

Several holiday events were canceled or postponed due to the rain, including the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market and tree lighting and the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade, which was postponed until Dec. 8.

Highway 1 — which Caltrans closed to Big Sur at Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide in anticipation of mudslide activity — reopened at noon on Friday.

By the time clear skies emerged on Friday, most areas of the county had received 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to John Lindsey, a PG&E meteorologist.

“Overall, the storm definitely produced everything we thought it was going to do,” he said.

South County cities got less rain than San Luis Obispo or those in the North County. The Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes received 1.02 inches of precipitation, while Cebada Road in Atascadero got 5.88 inches.

Cal Poly received 3.06 inches of rain, and Diablo Canyon got 1.88 inches.

Lindsey said the “storm door” — the high-pressure ridge over California that’s recently prevented rain from getting through — is open, which should allow more storms to bring additional precipitation in the near future.

He expects the county to see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain next week.

“Two to 4 inches of rain in the month of November is pretty impressive,” Lindsey said.