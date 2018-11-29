Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade postponed due to wet, windy weather forecast

Morro Bay’s annual Lighted Boat Parade, originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed for a week, according to the Morro Bay Harbor Department.
The holiday event has been rescheduled to Dec. 8, and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the embarcadero, said Becky Kelly, the city’s harbor patrol supervisor.
The weather forecast for Saturday shows a 40 percent chance of rain, winds of 19 miles per hour and overnight low temperatures of 42 degrees, according to Weather.com.
“The weather is not looking favorable,” Kelly said. “We have that set Dec. 8 as the backup date.”
Kelly said that she’s unsure what the weather may bring in a week, but she hopes the event can go off with calmer conditions.
The Lighted Boat Parade is celebrating its 33rd year as the community’s motorized fishing, leisure and yachting community showcase their boats with decorative lights and holiday themes.
The event includes a home-town band, cocoa and treats for sale.
Santa Claus will greet children as well between 6 and 8 p.m. with presents and treats for the children at the giant chess board landmark at the corner of Embarcadero and Front Street every night between Friday and Dec. 15.
