Wet and windy storm could bring 3 inches of rain to the Central Coast

A stormfront headed for the Central Coast this week could bring substantial rain — with levels topping top 3 inches in some places, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

An intense cold front is expected to drop southward from the Gulf of Alaska toward the Central Coast on Tuesday, Lindsey said. On Wednesday afternoon and night, a warm front associated with the cold front will produce increasing clouds and rain showers.

Then, on Thursday, the cold front will produce southerly winds expected to blow at speeds ranging from 32 to 46 mph, and gusting up to 55 mph, Lindsey said. Periods of heavy rain are also forecast for Thursday.

In all, the Central Coast could see rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 3.5 inches, Lindsey said.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

High surf is also in the forecast: The National Weather Service put out a notice early Monday morning warning of hazardous conditions on most west- and northwest-facing SLO County beaches from Tuesday afternoon until Friday evening.

“There is high likelihood of strong and dangerous rip currents along with the high surf,” the National Weather Service said. “Sneaker waves and other hazards can create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone.”

Skies will clear up by Friday — partly-cloudy skies and cool weather are forecast — but the rain is expected to make its return on Saturday.





Rainfall totals on Saturday are expected to range between 0.5 and 0.75 of an inch, according to Lindsey.