SLO sets a record high as triple-digit temperatures bake SLO County

Many parts of California saw record-breaking heat on Friday, and San Luis Obispo was no exception.

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo reached 102 degrees at Cal Poly and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport at around noon, with the downtown area getting up to 103 degrees, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The record for San Luis Obispo was set in 1989 when it reached 99 degrees, Lindsey said.

Lindsey said San Luis Obispo was by no means alone in feeling triple-digit heat. Both the South and North County regions experienced temperatures in excess of 100 degrees on Friday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Viane Raiden and son Macias, 4, play under the Pismo Beach Pier on Friday. Crowds flocked to Pismo Beach as hot weather swept the region. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The meteorologist said Arroyo Grande hit a high of 105 degrees, while it reached up to 109 degrees at nearby Lopez Lake. In Shell Beach, the temperature climbed up to 103 degrees.

Lindsey said the North County saw equally punishing heat. Paso Robles and Atascadero both hit 104 degrees around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, with the temperature still climbing.

The temperature reached 108 degrees at Atascadero Lake and 106 degrees in Creston.

Lindsey said it was unlikely Friday that Paso Robles would break its heat record of 112 degrees, also set in 1989.

The coastline stayed moderately cooler, with Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant recording a high of 76 degrees. Highs of 88 degrees and 78 degrees were reported in Los Osos and Morro Bay, respectively.

However, Port San Luis reached a high of 97 degrees, according to Lindsey.

With rising temperatures, it's no wonder that places like The Ravine water park in Paso Robles saw skyrocketing attendance.

"We have had a good day, for sure," said Jennifer Fuller, who works in admissions at The Ravine.

With the forecast calling for no break in the heat until Monday, there's no shortage of people looking to stay cool over the weekend.

"Our cabanas are fully booked," Fuller said.



