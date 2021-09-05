SLO County weather forecast for week of Sept. 5: Chance of rain and thunderstorms

The total expected rainfall amounts on Thursday into Friday. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicates up to 0.75 of an inch of rain, while the Global Forecast System (GFS) shows less rain at 0.10 of an inch.

A timeless late summer Central Coast weather pattern with night and morning marine low clouds producing pockets of fog and mist, and then clearing during the afternoon will continue through Wednesday. A major change in our weather pattern is expected on Thursday into Friday.

High pressure will build over California today into Monday for another stretch of warm inland valley temperatures. Paso Robles is forecast to reach the low 100s on Sunday into Tuesday, while the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) will reach the low to low-80s.

Along the coastline, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will produce clear skies during the afternoon and 60-degree temperatures; however, the southerly facing beaches like Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach with warm to the 70s.

The afternoon northwesterly winds will decrease to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels along the coastline on Monday into Wednesday. Consequently, the marine layer will deepen and become more persistent as high pressure moves eastward and is replaced by an area of low pressure off the coast.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to stream into the Central Coast on Thursday into Friday with variable amounts of mid to high-level clouds as the upper-level low-pressure system retrogrades back toward the coastline and high pressure builds over the Four Corners region.

This moisture, coupled with instability, will lead to thunderstorm activity over the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains. Along the Central Coast, the models are advertising an increased chance of thunderstorms, rain showers and muggy conditions on Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds off the Central California coastline will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) along our coastline Sunday afternoon into Monday, building to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday through Wednesday.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast on Thursday into Friday.

A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday into Monday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 52, 100 58, 101 59, 100 59, 98 59, 88 62, 86 58, 90 56, 91

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 53, 84 59, 82 59, 82 59, 83 61, 81 62, 81 58, 78 56, 76

PG&E safety tip

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder.

Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find adequate shelter.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.