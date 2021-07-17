SLO County sees fire advisory as thunderstorms, lightning may hit Central Coast

View of lightning in March 2019 from Los Osos Bay in San Luis Obispo, California.

Thunderstorms may hit San Luis Obispo County starting Sunday morning, prompting a chance of dry lightning strikes igniting fires.

A fire weather watch was issued by the National Weather Service for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, “due to this increased threat of dry lightning strikes with limited rainfall and associated gusty erratic downdraft winds.”

Monsoonal moisture will lead to an increased chance of thunderstorm activity over the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi ranges, PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey said in his Sunday weather forecast.

According to Lindsey, most of the storms will stay near the Sierra Nevada, but a thunderstorm may reach the Central Coast.

Lindsey said minimal rain is forecast, but that the thunderstorm may produce dry lighting.

“Given the very dry fuels, any lightning strikes will be problematic,” the Weather Service said in a watch.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” Lindsey said in his forecast.

During a thunderstorm, you should find a safe, enclosed shelter.

Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

If you are caught in an open area, go quickly to an adequate shelter, Lindsey advised.

The weather watch is scheduled to end at 10 a.m. Monday.