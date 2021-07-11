This SLO County city broke a 60-year temperature record. How long will heat wave last?

Triple-digit temperatures Saturday in Paso Robles bring people out to cool off at The Ravine water park. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

As San Luis Obispo County endures a heat wave, one location broke a 60-year-old heat record on Saturday afternoon.

Paso Robles Municipal Airport reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit at 3 p.m. Saturday, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

That’s one degree higher that a record of 114 degrees set on July 10, 1961, according to Lindsey.

“At the same time, Diablo Canyon along the coastline reported 58 degrees,” he said on Twitter, “a 57-degree gradient, the largest I have ever seen!”

Lindsey said he has forecast temperatures along the Central Coast since 1991.

“I have never seen such a significant temperature differential,” Lindsey said in a tweet.

The airport’s 115-degree reading approached the all-time high heat record of 117 degrees set on Sept. 6, 2020, according to Lindsey.

Paso Robles was forecast to reach 110 degrees on Sunday, Lindsey said.

But the meteorologist said the aggressively hot weather won’t last forever.

Widespread cooling is forecast on Tuesday as a trough of low pressure deepens along the Central Coast, resulting in an extensive marine layer with fog and drizzle in the coastal regions during the night and morning.

Over this period, Lindsey said the inland valleys will cool to the high 80s to low 90s, while the coastal valleys will reach the mid-70s.

The beaches will range between the high 50s to high 60s on Tuesday through Saturday, the meteorologist said.