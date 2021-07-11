Weather News
SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 11: Triple-digit heat, then cooling
The combination of a deeper marine layer and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds coming off the Pacific Ocean will provide relief from the near record-breaking temperatures of last week.
The beaches will cool to the 60s under mostly overcast skies during the night and morning, while the coastal valleys will reach into the low 80s on Sunday.
However, away from the ocean, it will remain hot as a substantial area of high pressure remains parked over California. The inland valleys, such as Paso Robles, are forecast to hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday and 104 on Monday.
Widespread cooling is forecast on Tuesday as a trough of low pressure deepens along the Central Coast, resulting in an extensive marine layer with fog and drizzle in the coastal regions during the night and morning.
Over this period, the inland valleys will cool to the high 80s to low 90s, while the coastal valleys the mid-70s. The beaches will range between the high 50s to high 60s on Tuesday through Saturday.
Overall, temperatures will be near or slightly below average over the latter half of this week.
Temperatures could begin to trend slightly warmer next week, mainly across the interior; however, daytime highs are not anticipated to be nearly as warm as last Saturday.
The persistent onshore flow will continue to produce coastal stratus along the beaches and coastal valleys during the night and morning.
Surf report
Gale-force northwesterly winds off the Northern California coastline will produce a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 9-second period) on Sunday through Monday morning, increasing to 6 to 8 feet with the same period on Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 10-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday through Saturday.
Sunday’s 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will continue at this level Thursday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55- and 58-degrees through Saturday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
SUN
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
|SUN
64, 107
62, 104
59, 92
|53, 88
|53, 89
51, 92
52, 93
|52, 90
LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
SUN
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
|SUN
60, 82
|58, 82
|56, 75
|56, 74
55, 73
|54, 74
|55, 76
|54, 75
