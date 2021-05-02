SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 2: Winds, then some fog and drizzle

Kites fly near Morro Rock.

Even though many Central Coast locations recorded measurable precipitation last Sunday, Diablo Canyon did not, making last month the first April without any rainfall since 1976 when weather data was first collected. Paso Robles reached 96 degrees on Friday, the warmest temperature of the year and nearly breaking the record high of 97 degrees set back in 1996.

Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline are forecast on Sunday. These onshore winds will produce cooler temperatures; however, it will remain seasonably warm during the first week of May. Over this period, the northwesterly facing (Morro Bay/Los Osos) beaches will remain in the high 50s to low-60s, while the southerly facing (Cayucos/Avila Beach) beaches will warm into the 70s. These winds should be strong enough to mix out the marine layer.

The northwesterly winds will decrease to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Monday into Tuesday allowing the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to redevelop in the coastal regions during the overnight.

A Catalina eddy — a circular counterclockwise air flow in the Southern California Bight — is forecast to develop on Wednesday into Thursday morning. This system is expected to create gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly to southeasterly winds and a deep marine layer with areas of fog and drizzle (May Gray) throughout the Central Coast.

Another round of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline are expected on Thursday afternoon through Friday. These winds will produce mostly clear skies and mild temperatures along the coastline, while inland highs remaining in the mid-80s.

The long-range models are not indicating any rain. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting well above normal temperatures for May, June and July.

Surf report

The northwesterly sea and swell will build to 9- to 11-feet (with a 5- to 17-second period) on Sunday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet on Monday.

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Wednesday into Thursday morning. A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast on Thursday afternoon and night, increasing to 7 to 9 feet by Friday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Sunday’s 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (185-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will continue along our coastline through Monday. Seawater temperatures: will range between 49- and 52-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 45, 82 45, 88 50, 90 52, 88 49, 88 47, 83 45, 83 47, 85

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 47, 68 48, 75 51, 75 52, 73 51, 74 50, 73 49, 74 50, 75

PG&E safety tip

Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.