SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 11: Mild temperatures and some fog

Last week, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds produced mostly clear skies throughout the Central Coast. For this upcoming week, a trough of low pressure will develop along the California coastline and will allow the marine layer to deepen, producing areas of night and morning fog and mist.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northerly winds will develop Sunday morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels Sunday afternoon. This condition will produce mostly clear skies with seasonable temperatures through the weekend with high 70s to low-80s in the inland areas, high 60s to low-70s in the coastal valleys and high 50s to mid-60s along the beaches.

A trough of low pressure will develop along the California coastline on Monday and will remain in place through the Wednesday. This system will produce persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds which will allow the marine layer to deepen, producing areas of night and morning fog and mist along with cooler temperatures. In fact, little clearing is expected in the coastal regions on Tuesday. In other words, a bit of June Gloom in April.

Stronger northwesterly winds on Thursday through Friday will mix-out the marine layer during the afternoon, but night and morning low clouds with areas of fog and mist will persist along the coastline and a few of the coastal valleys.

The long-range models then show warming next weekend, with no indications of precipitation through at least the end of the next week. The forecast does hint at some light precipitation sometime the following weekend, but dry weather is generally expected through the period.

Surf report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 11-second period) will continue through Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet on Tuesday.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Wednesday and Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 50- and 52-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 42, 81 42, 74 42, 70 40, 71 39, 73 40, 76 42, 77 42, 80

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 71 46, 64 47, 61 44, 64 44, 65 43, 68 45, 68 46, 70

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.