SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 21: Clear skies and gusty winds

Much like last week, dry and mostly clear weather in the heart of our rain season will continue into the first week of March.

High pressure will build over California on Sunday through next week, which will produce night and morning fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and warmer weather.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-70s throughout the Central Coast Sunday through Tuesday.

Cooler but still seasonably warm conditions are favored over the second half of the week as a series of low-pressure systems pass to the east of the Central Coast.

These systems’ main impact will be fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds developing during the night and morning.

There is some potential for snow in the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Mountains late in the week, but dry weather is expected for the Central Coast.

Long-range models show the next chance for widespread rainfall and snow occurring by the second week of March, but details are largely unclear. Overall, expect night and morning Santa Lucia winds, followed by northwesterly winds during the afternoon with gradually warmer conditions.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit through Saturday.

Surf report

The northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 7- to 9-feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Sunday, further lowering to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 16-second period) by Monday.

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Tuesday through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 34, 66 35, 73 40, 74 37, 71 36, 72 37, 71 36, 69 35, 67

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 44, 69 46, 74 47, 75 47, 70 44, 68 44, 66 42, 65 40, 64

PG&E safety tip

Higher waves are expected through this upcoming week.

Remember, if you go the coast to watch those waves, never turn your back on the ocean and stay physically distant from others, wear a mask and stay situationally aware of your surroundings.