SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 31: More rain is on the way

After last week’s atmospheric river (AR) produced significant amounts of rain throughout the Central Coast, partly cloudy skies will continue through Monday before an upper-level low-pressure produces rain on Tuesday.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) variable winds, partly cloudy skies, night and morning dense fog and dry weather are forecast on Sunday into Monday.

An upper-level low-pressure system (546 dm) off the Central Coast will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and between 0.25 and 0.75 of an of inch of rain on Tuesday. Strong to gale-force (25 to 3 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies will follow on Wednesday.

Fair and dry weather is expected over the latter half of next week as high pressure rebuilds over the Central Coast, encouraging a gentle warming trend. Daytime highs are favored to warm into the 60s, accompanied by morning low temperatures in the low to high 30s with warmer temperatures along the immediate coast. Long-range models show dry weather continuing through next weekend, with the next chance of precipitation indicated for the following week.

Surf report

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 18-second period), will increase to 8- to 10-feet (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Monday. This swell will decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 13- to 15-second period) by Tuesday.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) on Wednesday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Thursday and remaining at this level through Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53- and 55-degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 64 47, 64 50, 57 41, 59 37, 63 39, 63 39, 63 40, 64

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 33, 62 39, 63 45, 55 35, 57 30, 59 30, 62 31, 62 32, 63

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.