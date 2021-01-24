Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County this weekend — and more is on the way

A stormy weekend left much of San Luis Obispo County soaked in rain before a brief sunny respite Sunday morning — and more of that cold, wet weather is on the way.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said more rain is forecast through Tuesday.

At that point, he said, there will be a brief break before a potentially much larger cold front settles over the area Wednesday and Thursday bringing between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

“A significant change in the weather pattern is underway as the Eastern Pacific High moves 2,000 miles to the west of California, opening the door to a series of storms that will bring much-needed rain and snow to the Golden State this week,” Lindsey said in his weekly forecast.

Lindsey cautioned these storms will also bring gale-force winds with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

“So strap into your seat and batten down the hatches; it’s going to be a rough ride,” he said.

How much rain did SLO County get?

In all, most places across San Luis Obispo County saw less than a half and inch of rain between Friday and Saturday, according to 24-hour rainfall totals by SLOCountyWater.org

South County coastal cities reported the most rainfall, with one Grover Beach meter topping out at 0.60 inches.

North County rain gauges recorded between 0.04 and 0.11 inches of rainfall in that same time, with Santa Margarita seeing the most rain at 0.11 inches.

Meanwhile, the North Coast saw less than a quarter of an inch of rain in most places, though one Los Osos meter recorded 0.26 inches.

In San Luis Obispo proper, Cal Poly recorded 0.39 inches of rain while the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport saw 0.15 inches.

Here are the 24-hour rainfall totals by city (Can’t see the charts? View our map here and our data table here.)