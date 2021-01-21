When will SLO County see first rains of 2021? Multiple storms are on the way

The first rains of 2021 are headed to San Luis Obispo County soon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“After a long dry spell, the first rain of 2021 will arrive along the Central Coast this Friday,” Lindsey wrote via his email newsletter, with showers coming off and on through next week.

Lindsey said drizzle and light rain will begin Friday morning, turning into steady showers on Friday afternoon and night.

Light showers will follow Saturday morning, Lindsey added, with total rainfall amounts with that system expected to range between 0.33 and 0.50 of an inch.

According to Lindsey, a break in the rain will take place Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon with showers again arriving Sunday night and into Monday. That’s when the meteorologist anticipates moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds with gusts of 55 miles per hour.

Snow could be seen at elevations as low as 2,500 feet, Lindsey said.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain are forecast to come Tuesday night through next Thursday with total rainfall amounts with this storm ranging between 2 and 3 inches, Lindsey said.

Low temperatures will be in the high 30s and 40s over the next week on the rainy days, forecasts show.

Dry and warmer weather is forecast during the first week of February.

After a mostly dry start to the rain season, the first winter storm hit the Central Coast in late December 2020, dropping between 1 and 3 inches in various parts of San Luis Obispo County.

At that time, the Central Coast had received around 10% of its normal rainfall, Lindsey said.