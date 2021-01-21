Is SLO prepared for ‘worsening impacts of climate change’? Experts share early findings

Paw prints grace the dry, cracked lakebed of Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo in 2016. The city of San Luis Obispo is holding a virtual forum on Jan. 28 to discuss local impacts of climate change.

The city of San Luis Obispo will share information about the local impacts of climate change at an upcoming public forum.

The virtual event, titled “Stories of a Resilient SLO,” will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 as part of the Resilient SLO project, a city initiative “to prepare our community for the impacts of climate change.”

Featured speakers will include San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, PG&E marine meteorologist John Lindsey and Beya Makekau, director of Student Diversity and Belonging at Cal Poly.

Chris Read, San Luis Obispo sustainability manager, will also speak.

At the event, community members can meet the Resilient SLO project team. Those experts will provide their initial project findings, answer questions and highlight opportunities for community feedback.

Participants must register in advance at www.lgc.org/resilient-slo.

The project team is also collecting “Stories of Resilience” from community members to understand San Luis Obispo inherent strengths and resilience in overcoming past challenges.

Community members can to submit their story on the same website, www.lgc.org/resilient-slo.

“In times of natural disasters and shocks, the San Luis Obispo community has demonstrated strength and the ability to bounce back,” the website said. “We want to understand how community members have overcome past challenges to inform Resilient SLO, a city initiative to prepare for, and adapt to, the worsening impacts of climate change.”

Resilient SLO asks community members to “tell us about your experience managing extreme heat this summer, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire smoke events, or any other issue that has impacted our community.

Stories in all forms will be accepted — including text, audio, video and social media posts with the #SLOStoriesofResilience hashtag.