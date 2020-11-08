Light rain, chilly temperatures and gale-force winds coming to SLO County

An upper-level trough brought rain to the Central Coast on Saturday morning with most locations reporting between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch of much needed precipitation. However, Warren in the Upper Los Berros, East Nipomo and Renee in Tepusquet Canyon reported over 0.50 of an inch.

A 539 dm upper-level low-pressure system will continue to produce partly to mostly overcast skies, cool temperatures and a few scattered rain showers and another round of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline on Sunday. Sunday high temperatures will only reach the high 50s throughout the Central Coast.

A pattern of gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon will start Monday and will continue through Wednesday. These winds are expected to produce cold mornings in the inland and a few of the coastal valleys with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Another upper-level low-pressure system is forecast to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, increasing clouds and a rain showers on Thursday night into Friday. Snow levels cloud lower to 3,500 feet by Friday morning. The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to continue through the weekend.

Surf report

A 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) is forecast on Sunday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Monday.

This northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further decrease to 5- to 7-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Tuesday, increasing to 8- to 10-feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Wednesday into Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through next Sunday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 58 29, 61 26, 67 28, 66 33, 65 36, 69 41, 73 40, 72

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 59 37, 65 36, 67 35, 67 37, 67 40, 68 43, 71 52, 68

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.