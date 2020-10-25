Weather News
Gusty winds to bring clear skies and warmer weather to SLO County this week
Last week saw mostly overcast skies along the coastline, night and morning mist and fog and mild temperatures. This first part of this week will see gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the morning and mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures.
A trough of low pressure along the Central California coastline will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southeasterly (onshore) winds, a deep marine layer and areas of night and morning mist and drizzle, especially along the southerly facing beaches (Shell Beach, Avila Beach and Cayucos) and mild temperatures throughout the Central Coast through Sunday.
Note: In Northern California, a significant north to northeasterly (offshore) wind event is forecast on Sunday into Tuesday and a strong Santa Ana wind event in Southern California primarily on Monday.
Along the Central Coast, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast on Monday morning, followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds on Monday afternoon. These winds will decrease on Tuesday. Overall, these winds will produce clear skies and warmer temperatures on Monday through Tuesday.
Persistent northwesterly winds will develop on Wednesday and will continue through Friday. These winds coming from the Pacific will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline with night and morning mist and fog. Away from the coastline, temperatures will gradually warm.
Little change is expected heading into early November, with seasonable to slightly above average temperatures generally expected for all areas. The long-range models continue to show no precipitation through at least the end of the month and for the first few days of November.
Surf report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is forecast along our
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Monday, decreasing 57 to 60 degrees on Tuesday through Friday.
This week’s temperatures
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
SUN
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
|SUN
47, 71
40, 75
36, 80
38, 85
40, 87
41, 88
44, 90
|44, 88
LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
SUN
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
|SUN
54, 68
|47, 72
44, 75
|46, 76
47, 77
49, 77
|51, 80
|50, 78
PG&E safety tip
PG&E Safety Message: Monday and Tuesday northeasterly winds will increase the threat of wildfires. Please visit www.pge.com for wildfire safety resources.
John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
Comments