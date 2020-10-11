SLO County weather forecast: Clear and warm temperatures

Last week persistent northwesterly winds produced near seasonal temperatures and marine low clouds with areas of night and morning drizzle and fog in the coastal regions. This week, gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will create clear skies, warm to hot temperatures and low-relative humidity levels through Wednesday.

High pressure will move toward the Great Basin on Sunday which is expected to produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds Sunday morning. The winds will decrease and shift out of the northwest by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s high temperatures will range between the low 80s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and high 70s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) and low-70s along the beaches.

The area of high pressure over the Great Basin will strengthen and will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds Monday morning. This offshore flow could create gusts of 40 and 50 mph near the Estero Bay area, especially along Highway 41 from Morro Bay High School heading toward Atascadero about halfway up the grade. Also, the coastal canyons, like Diablo Canyon, and parts of eastern San Luis Obispo, including Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo High School and French Medical Center. These Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce clear, warm to hot temperatures and dry weather throughout the Central Coast on Monday through Wednesday with temperatures 10 and 20 degrees above normal across parts of the Central Coast.

The winds will shift out of the northwest on Thursday and will allow the marine layer to return in the coastal regions which will create mist and fog during the night and morning and will also produce a gradual autumn cooling trend.

Surf report

A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) is forecast on Sunday through Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 11- second period) on Tuesday through Wednesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 10-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 49, 82 46, 88 48, 94 51, 98 52, 100 52, 98 50, 93 50, 92

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 54, 78 54, 86 51, 88 54, 91 56, 85 57, 84 58, 83 57, 81

PG&E safety tip

This week’s winds, high temperatures and low-relative humidity levels will increase the chances of wildfires. With the increased wildfire threat, please visit www.pge.com to find information about wildfire prevention, preparedness, and support.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.