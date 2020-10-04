Rain in SLO County? Weather forecast shows cooler temperatures, better air quality

Unlike last week’s record-breaking high temperatures and smoky skies, this week will see normal to slightly below seasonal temperatures and improved air quality. However, the big news, is a chance of rain developing next weekend (October 10 and 11).

Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the high 90s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles), the mid-80s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) and 60s along the coastline.

The high-pressure ridge responsible for the record-breaking temperatures last week will move off to the east and gentle to fresh (8 to 24 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Sunday afternoon and continue through much of next week.







These northwesterly winds will allow marine low clouds with areas of mist and fog during the night and morning to return to the coastal regions by Sunday evening and will persist along the coastline through Friday. This condition will produce a cooling trend over the workweek, with almost all areas returning to near or below seasonal temperatures around midweek. The northwesterly winds coming off the Pacific Ocean will aid in clearing areas of wildfire smoke, with increasing humidity levels helping the fire-fighting efforts.

All eyes will be on a potential Gulf of Alaska low-pressure system and associated cold front that is forecast to produce increasing southerly winds along the coastline and rain throughout Northern and Central California this upcoming weekend (October 10 and 11). These are longer-range forecasts and subject to a great deal of change, but confidence is increasing.

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Wednesday into Friday.







Arriving from the South: Hurricane Marie off the coast of Baja California will produce a southerly (195-degree, deep-water) swell which is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Sunday into Tuesday at 3- to 5-feet (with a 13- to 15-second period).

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 53, 98 51, 94 51, 93 49, 86 49, 84 50, 82 49, 72 52, 66

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 57, 85 55, 81 53, 76 51, 73 51, 72 52, 71 52, 73 53, 67

PG&E safety tip

PG&E Safety Message: If it rains next Saturday and Sunday, our highways will be slippery due to the accumulated oils. Please slow down if you’re driving in the rain. Before the rain showers fall, this week would be an excellent time to check your tires and windshield wipers.





John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.