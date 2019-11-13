Weather News
SLO County weather prompts dense fog advisory, cancels flights at SLO Airport
Weather conditions in San Luis Obispo County have prompted a dense fog advisory and caused several flights out of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to be canceled Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for the Central Coast, stating that visibility will be a quarter-mile or less in the fog.
The dense fog can make it dangerous to drive due to the low visibility, the agency said.
Five early-morning departing flights from the SLO County airport were canceled through 8:11 a.m., according to the airport’s website. Arriving flights do not appear to be impacted.
According to the United Airlines website, at least four of the flights were canceled due to “severe weather conditions.” The American Airlines website did not give a reason why their early-morning flight departing from San Luis Obispo was canceled.
A similar scenario happened last week, when flight delays and cancellations lasted for two days due to low fog.
