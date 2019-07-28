SLO County weather forecast for week of July 29: A break from the heat — but for how long?

Families cool off at Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles Families flock to the Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles to beat the heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Families flock to the Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles to beat the heat.

San Luis Obispo County will get a brief break from the heat this week after weekend temperatures away from the coast that reached triple-digits resulted in a heat advisory.

A low-pressure system will move into the California on Monday, pushing out the warmer air responsible for the hot inland temperatures over the past few days.

The northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels along the coastline as well, with most locations returning to seasonal temperatures by midweek.

The far interior locations are expected to remain in triple digit levels, but otherwise daytime highs will range from the high 60s to low 70s along the coast to the mid to high 80s for the inland valleys. Long-range models suggest a return to warmer weather is possible for next weekend.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Wednesday through Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 53 and 55 degrees on Monday through Friday.

This week’s temperatures







LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 55, 98 56, 97 55, 92 55, 96 56, 100 59, 101 60, 103

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS