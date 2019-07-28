Weather News
SLO County weather forecast for week of July 29: A break from the heat — but for how long?
San Luis Obispo County will get a brief break from the heat this week after weekend temperatures away from the coast that reached triple-digits resulted in a heat advisory.
A low-pressure system will move into the California on Monday, pushing out the warmer air responsible for the hot inland temperatures over the past few days.
The northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels along the coastline as well, with most locations returning to seasonal temperatures by midweek.
The far interior locations are expected to remain in triple digit levels, but otherwise daytime highs will range from the high 60s to low 70s along the coast to the mid to high 80s for the inland valleys. Long-range models suggest a return to warmer weather is possible for next weekend.
Surf report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Wednesday through Friday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 53 and 55 degrees on Monday through Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55, 98
56, 97
55, 92
55, 96
56, 100
59, 101
|60, 103
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
54, 78
53, 77
54, 80
55, 85
56, 86
57, 87
59, 88
