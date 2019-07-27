Heat advisory issued for SLO County with triple-digit temperatures

Families cool off at Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles Families flock to the Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles to beat the heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Families flock to the Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles to beat the heat.

If you’re planning a trip to the final weekend of the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, be prepared for intense heat.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisory warnings for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Sunday evening. The advisory includes inland areas around Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama and Black Mountain near Pozo, extending to Solvang and Santa Ynez.

The NWS said afternoon temperatures will range from 97 to 107 degrees, with evening temperatures in the mid 80s and low 90s. The temperature increase is due to strong high pressure building in the area.

Paso Robles is forecast to hit 107 on Saturday and Sunday, but will cool down to the low-70s by 10 p.m.

San Luis Obispo is expected to be in the 80s, while the beaches will remain in the 60s. Increasingly northwesterly winds will mean that cooler temperatures are on the way by Monday, lasting until Thursday.

The Sierra Nevada is forecast to see another round of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

The NWS says that during a heat advisory heat illnesses are possible for those sensitive to heat and that temperatures inside vehicles can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. It recommends drinking plenty of water and to have an adequate cooling system, as well as to check on neighbors and relatives.

The hot temperatures and low humidity will bring elevated fire danger to the area.