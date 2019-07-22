Weather News

SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 22: Get ready for the heat

Families take the plunge at The Ravine Water Park to cool off

The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017. By
Up Next
The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017. By

Get ready for the heat — especially in northern San Luis Obispo County.

A warm ridge of high pressure began nudging westward toward the Central Coast this weekend, bringing a warming trend with temperatures approaching seasonable readings in the inland valleys. The inland valley temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the 100s by Tuesday. Note: Monsoonal flow may creep up the Sierra Nevada starting Sunday, allowing for isolated afternoon thunderstorms confined to high terrain.

The stretch of warm summertime inland valley weather could last through the remainder of the month with no immediate signs of extreme heat seen at this time. There is a chance that monsoonal moisture will rotate into the Central Coast by the first week August. This subtropical moisture will produce variable mid to high-level clouds with warmer overnight lows and cooler daytime highs in the inland and coastal valleys. Higher humidity levels and a chance of rain shower and thunderstorms may also develop.

Surf report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 10-second period) will continue at this level through Monday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will develop along our coastline on Tuesday through Thursday. A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Tuesday into Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 57 degrees through Saturday.

PG&E safety tip

Heat waves can pose health risks. Elderly folks and those working outside are especially vulnerable. If you must be outside, it is important to wear light clothing and a hat.

Be sure to have water available as dehydration exacerbates the health risks of severe heat. Many communities provide cooling centers where relief may be found for those seeking it. For information on cooling centers in the PG&E service area please visit www.pge.com.

This week’s temperatures



LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

53, 95

56, 101

59, 104

61, 101

59, 100

58, 101

57, 100

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55, 77

55, 79

56, 83

57, 80

59, 79

58, 80

58, 79

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  