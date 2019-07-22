SLO County weather forecast for the week of July 22: Get ready for the heat

Families take the plunge at The Ravine Water Park to cool off The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The hot weather drove people to the Paso Robles' water park and the beaches on this sweltering Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Get ready for the heat — especially in northern San Luis Obispo County.

A warm ridge of high pressure began nudging westward toward the Central Coast this weekend, bringing a warming trend with temperatures approaching seasonable readings in the inland valleys. The inland valley temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the 100s by Tuesday. Note: Monsoonal flow may creep up the Sierra Nevada starting Sunday, allowing for isolated afternoon thunderstorms confined to high terrain.

The stretch of warm summertime inland valley weather could last through the remainder of the month with no immediate signs of extreme heat seen at this time. There is a chance that monsoonal moisture will rotate into the Central Coast by the first week August. This subtropical moisture will produce variable mid to high-level clouds with warmer overnight lows and cooler daytime highs in the inland and coastal valleys. Higher humidity levels and a chance of rain shower and thunderstorms may also develop.

Surf report

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 10-second period) will continue at this level through Monday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will develop along our coastline on Tuesday through Thursday. A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Tuesday into Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 57 degrees through Saturday.

PG&E safety tip

Heat waves can pose health risks. Elderly folks and those working outside are especially vulnerable. If you must be outside, it is important to wear light clothing and a hat.

Be sure to have water available as dehydration exacerbates the health risks of severe heat. Many communities provide cooling centers where relief may be found for those seeking it. For information on cooling centers in the PG&E service area please visit www.pge.com.

This week’s temperatures







LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 53, 95 56, 101 59, 104 61, 101 59, 100 58, 101 57, 100

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS