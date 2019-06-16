SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 17: Get ready for June gloom

Video of opening day for the newly refurbished Cuesta College Pools Cuesta College held a grand opening Friday for their newly refurbished swimming pools. In addition to the college aquatic program's practices, the pool will be utilized for community swim programs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cuesta College held a grand opening Friday for their newly refurbished swimming pools. In addition to the college aquatic program's practices, the pool will be utilized for community swim programs.

The weekend’s gloomy mornings along San Luis Obispo County’s coastline will give way to a little warmer temperatures Monday as high pressure begins to build.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected to persist into Wednesday before another weak trough will push out high pressure and encourage a gentle cooling trend for the latter half of next week. Daytime high temperatures are expected to cool back to seasonal to slightly below average temperatures for most locations by next weekend.

Afternoon isolated thunderstorms are possible as the trough moves in, but any activity is expected to remain confined to the high elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Overall, expect fair and dry weather with low coastal clouds in the morning and seasonal to slightly above average temperatures into next weekend.

In other words, June gloom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 8- to 12-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 11- second period) Tuesday. This northwesterly swell will remain at this level through Friday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: The Southeast Hawaii NOAA marine buoy reported a 7-foot Southern Hemisphere swell with a 19-second period Friday. This was larger than predicted by the models. This Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell that arrived Sunday at 3- to 5-feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday, but with a gradually shorter period.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 52, 86 54, 87 54, 88 54, 86 52, 84 52, 84



52, 85

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS