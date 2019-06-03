SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 3: Finally time to break out the sunscreen

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County Record-breaking temperatures in San Luis Obispo County cause people to escape the heat at Avila Beach on Saturday, September 2, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Record-breaking temperatures in San Luis Obispo County cause people to escape the heat at Avila Beach on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

It seems San Luis Obispo County will finally see some normal late spring weather this week after experiencing an abnormally cool and rainy month of May.

An upper-level low-pressure system over the Central Coast will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) winds through Monday.

High pressure will build over the Central Coast this upcoming week, producing strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline and warmer inland temperatures. Inland valley temperatures will reach the low-90s. Coastal valleys and beaches will continue to see night and morning marine low clouds and mild temperatures.

However, the strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will mix out the marine layer during the afternoon hours along the coastline, leaving behind sunny skies.

Surf report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast to continue at this level through Tuesday, becoming a 5 to 7 foot northwesterly sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Wednesday. This northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further build to 7- to 9-feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) Thursday and will remain at this level through next Saturday.

A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday and will remain at this height, but with a gradually shorter period through Wednesday. A high-energy Southern Hemisphere swell could arrive along our coastline June 15.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Friday.

Safety tips

If you hear thunder, it means lightning is close enough to strike you. There is no outside location that is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. When you hear thunder, immediately move indoors or get inside a vehicle with its windows up. Stay in your safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder. Remember, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

This week’s temperatures

