Freak thunderstorms prompt flash flood warnings in eastern SLO County

The National Weather Service has issued a “significant” flash flood warning for eastern San Luis Obispo County as a turbulent weather system moves through the area.

The agency issued a significant weather advisory at 4:41 p.m. regarding a number of strong thunderstorms stretching 27 miles across eastern San Luis Obispo County, the Carrizo Plain, and the Cuyama Valley, moving southeast at 10 mph. The warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

The storms are capable of producing heavy downpours with localized flooding, hail up to a half inch in size, erratic gusts up to 40 mph, and dangerous lightning,” the alert reads.

The affected areas include the Carrizo Plain, Shandon, California Valley, and Highway 166.

“Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding,” the statement reads. “Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.”