SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 27: After the rain, dry weather returns

An upper-level low-pressure system will descend onto the Central Coast from the north on Sunday and will generate fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly cloudy skies. This late-season storm will also spread rain showers across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.33 of an inch. Since it’s so late in the season with the long days of late spring, a chance of thunderstorms will develop on Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs on Sunday will range from the high 50s to low 60s, or about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal.

In this system’s wake, dry weather with partly cloudy skies and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop on Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm to the mid to high 60s.

A classic Central Coast spring weather pattern will develop on Tuesday into the following weekend with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, seasonal temperatures and night and morning marine low clouds in the coastal regions. However, chances for afternoon thunderstorms will develop in the Sierra Nevada each day.

Surf report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 70 47, 80 51, 84 52, 83 53, 83 53, 82 54, 84

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 48, 65 49, 70 52, 72 48, 65 53, 70 54, 69 55, 70

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.