Worried about rain affecting your Memorial Day plans? Here’s what the forecast says

The Central Coast has seen an unusually rainy May so far, but it doesn’t look like it should affect Memorial Day plans, says PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Friday is forecast to be dry, and there may be some drizzle on Saturday morning. But a cold front is expected to move through the area from Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a few rain showers. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.

Memorial Day is forecast to be mostly dry and windy, with a little drizzle possible during the morning and night, Lindsey said.

Temperatures on Memorial Day are expected to be a little cooler than usual: The high in Paso Robles will be 72 degrees, while San Luis Obispo will hit 66 degrees, Lindsey said.

Though earlier forecasts had called for a little more rain for the weekend, Lindsey said the weather hasn’t locked into a pattern, which makes forecasting more challenging.

A trough of high pressure usually sets up along the West Coast in late spring and acts as a barrier against storms coming in from the Pacific Ocean, Lindsey said. That trough of high pressure started to set up in April, but then disappeared, which made for a wet first half of May.

That high-pressure trough is starting to re-establish along the coast, however, which means “the weather pattern’s really been flip-flopping,” Lindsey said.

“It looks like we may get locked into a more normal weather pattern next week, and then it’ll be pretty easy to predict the weather,” he said.

Regular spring-like weather is forecast from Tuesday through Friday, Lindsey said.

“If somebody asked me what the weather’s going to be like next year at this time, the Tuesday through Friday forecast is what I would give them,” Lindsey said.

Another chance of rain is forecast for the weekend after Memorial Day, but models are subject to change.