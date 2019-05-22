Waves of up to 14 feet expected on Central Coast, surf advisory issued

See high tides and surf in Cayucos and Morro Bay See the waves at sunrise in Cayucos and Morro Bay as the King Tide season approaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the waves at sunrise in Cayucos and Morro Bay as the King Tide season approaches.

Surf’s up — way up.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county coasts until 5 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Waves of up to 14 feet are expected to pound the area, the agency said. Sneaker waves could inundate beaches and top over jetties, and dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding are possible.

The high surf will produce dangerous swimming conditions and an increased risk of drowning, the National Weather Service said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” the agency said. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

The National Weather Service warned beachgoers to stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard, avoid flooded areas near the beach and to not climb jetties or rock walls.

And of course: “Never turn your back to the ocean,” the agency said.